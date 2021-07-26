Bookatrekking 2.0 design at a glance 🏔

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Bookatrekking is a project that I did with my fellow designer Setia Aris a year ago, May - June 2020.
Our objective was to redesign the whole current platform along with 3 goals that we need to address.
1. Increase booking convertion rate.
2. Increase engament with potential customer.
3. Help customer find relevant information within the platform.
It was very engaging, collaborative work between us and the client. In the end, both of us satisfied with the idea that we had come up. 🥳🥳🥳