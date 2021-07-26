Camille Rattoni

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 32 - 34 — HOLOGRAPHIC STICKERS

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 32 - 34 — HOLOGRAPHIC STICKERS
These triplets business cards show the Zootocollants family, a series of 7 original characters I created.

These 7 stickers printed on a high quality holographic, weather resistant vinyl sheet are still available! Want one? Head over to https://www.etsy.com/shop/Koyali (drop me a line to tell me which one you prefer to get a custom surprise)!

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooowww.instagram.com/koya.liwww.fb.me/K1Kdesignwww.deviantart.com/koyakoya

