Juliett Hotel Capital Wordmark / Combination Logotype Design

Juliett Hotel Capital Wordmark / Combination Logotype Design graphic design design identity branding investment luxury modern lettermarks letters typography typeface mark wordmark logo logotype
Final version of Juliett Hotel Capital Combination Logotype Wordmark Design.

Handcrafted lettermaks creates an authentic feel that evokes JHC values in visual language.

We headed for organic luxury, being open minded yet mature with this identity.

Brand focused. Passion Driven. Design-led.

