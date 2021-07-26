Tirth

Icon branding logo ui app illustration design dailyui color aesthetic 100daysofdesign
Day 5 of 100 making design
Task: App Icon

I was making this icon on some motor related company.

#100DaysOfDesign #AestheticDesigns #DailyUI #minimalism

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
