Experimental Reactor No.3

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
So I assume its a well known fact by this point that the whole 3D hand type of imagery is well and totally dead. Good, might even dance on its grave. This means that we can switch gears back to our usual topics, which this time include a nuclear reactor, again. I think I've made at least 2 before but I'd have to check the Vault to get actual numbers on it. (It's a mess, I won't, we'll never know.)
How many features and functions can you spot and recognize here?
Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great Monday, folks!
All heart,
Reijo