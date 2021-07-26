Experimental Reactor No.3

So I assume its a well known fact by this point that the whole 3D hand type of imagery is well and totally dead. Good, might even dance on its grave. This means that we can switch gears back to our usual topics, which this time include a nuclear reactor, again. I think I've made at least 2 before but I'd have to check the Vault to get actual numbers on it. (It's a mess, I won't, we'll never know.)

How many features and functions can you spot and recognize here?

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great Monday, folks!

All heart,

Reijo