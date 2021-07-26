Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Manon Bardina

Lost in a toy store 🔵🟡⚪️

Manon Bardina
Manon Bardina
Hire Me
  • Save
Lost in a toy store 🔵🟡⚪️ cgi art colors blue pink adobe octane render c4d toys girl character graphic design maxonc4d illustration cinema 4d 3d 3d art design ui
Lost in a toy store 🔵🟡⚪️ cgi art colors blue pink adobe octane render c4d toys girl character graphic design maxonc4d illustration cinema 4d 3d 3d art design ui
Download color palette
  1. FINAL-PROJECT-DARK copie.jpg
  2. 2021-06-WILD-SHAPES-GIRL_WHITEpsd copie.jpg

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter

Manon Bardina
Manon Bardina
Design.
Hire Me

More by Manon Bardina

View profile
    • Like