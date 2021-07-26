Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jessica Williams

Childrens camera

Jessica Williams
Jessica Williams
Childrens camera solidworks render product design keyshot design cad 3d modeling 3d design
This was a project that was created to help children get out and about more by created a rugged and durable camera. Created n solidworks and rendered through keyshot.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Jessica Williams
Jessica Williams

