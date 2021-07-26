davide pagliardini

Monte Bianco

davide pagliardini
davide pagliardini
Hire Me
  • Save
Monte Bianco streetwear fashion snow monte bianco mountain design illustration lettering
Download color palette

Last illustration for this drop of "Bellissima", the https://www.dollynoire.com/ 's new collection, inspired by Italian landscapes. The series imagines an Italy in the near future, where nature still has its rightful place and only from a few details you can glimpse the man of tomorrow. The views of the mountains, especially those covered in snow, are most at risk at this time: they risk to disappear as we have always observed them, but not only, and with very serious consequences. We could not miss Monte Bianco, which, unless there will be a reversal, is destined to a drastic change.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
davide pagliardini
davide pagliardini
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by davide pagliardini

View profile
    • Like