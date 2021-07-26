Last illustration for this drop of "Bellissima", the https://www.dollynoire.com/ 's new collection, inspired by Italian landscapes. The series imagines an Italy in the near future, where nature still has its rightful place and only from a few details you can glimpse the man of tomorrow. The views of the mountains, especially those covered in snow, are most at risk at this time: they risk to disappear as we have always observed them, but not only, and with very serious consequences. We could not miss Monte Bianco, which, unless there will be a reversal, is destined to a drastic change.