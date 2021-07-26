Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abdulaziz

Pop-up for Reset device

Abdulaziz
Abdulaziz
  • Save
Pop-up for Reset device component web ui kit ux pop-up ui card illustration web design minimalistic card ui figma design clean
Download color palette

I'd love to hear your thoughts! All feedback is appreciated. If you liked my design, please hit that "L"! :)

Abdulaziz
Abdulaziz

More by Abdulaziz

View profile
    • Like