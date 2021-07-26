Onkar Mehta

LOGO DESIGN FOR 'LAPDEV'

lapdev (language + presonality development) is a EdTeach company
which provides English Courses and Conversations. They wanted
something which shows their concepts strenghten your base (roots)
to grow. I chose a tree for this design because it shows you how
important it is to have strong roots to have a healthy growth.

