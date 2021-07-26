Vanfo Simple Services Invoice Template | Websroad By Websroad

websroad

Establishing our Vanfo Simple Services Invoice Template for company corporate style, suitable for use in your succeeding project or for your own brand propensity. Our all templates design has crucial, smooth and valuable structure. We work actively to provide you well-balance and attractive specifications that have an effect for long time on your clients and you will be capable to use it where you need –Web or Print.

Features

+ Files Included (PSD, Ai, EPS, JPG)
+ A4 paper size With 3mm Bleed
+ Easy customizable and editable design
+ Well Organized and Grouped Layers
+ Design in 300 DPI resolution
Fonts

+ https://fonts.google.com/specimen/Poppins

Images in the previews and fonts used in this design are not included.

NOTE:
Hello Everyone! if you need any type of help, Please contact us at "info@websroad.com". Thanks

