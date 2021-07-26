Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jarrod Vandenberg

The Hand That Feeds

Jarrod Vandenberg
Jarrod Vandenberg
  • Save
The Hand That Feeds traditional art illustration horror wolf watercolour watercolor
Download color palette

Made using my own handmade watercolor paints I created; This was a milestone for me creatively, being able to use my own handmade paint to create something.

My paints: https://www.etsy.com/shop/ShatterTheElegance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Jarrod Vandenberg
Jarrod Vandenberg

More by Jarrod Vandenberg

View profile
    • Like