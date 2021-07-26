Mohamed Sadiq

Weather App (satisfying design )

Mohamed Sadiq
Mohamed Sadiq
  • Save
Weather App (satisfying design ) app simple clean weather weatherapp figma adobe xd design userinterface web ux ui
Download color palette

Hi, Dribbblers

Today I designed a Weather App I was trying to come up with a simple, quiet, and comfortable design for the user. And these were the results. Hope you like it

Your feedback about this design is valuable for me.

_
My website : mohamedsadiq.com
Please follow me on Instagram : http://Instagram.com/_mohamedsadiq
Email : hey@mohamedsadiq.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Mohamed Sadiq
Mohamed Sadiq

More by Mohamed Sadiq

View profile
    • Like