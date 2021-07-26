Gurvinder

Printly-Print-on-demand Web application

Gurvinder
Gurvinder
Hire Me
  • Save
Printly-Print-on-demand Web application product website web campaign online shop apperal clothing analytics statistic clean minimal tshirt design printondemand ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Guys,
Printly offers printing, order fulfilment, and shipping for your online store.

You can use Printly to print one-of-a-kind designs for your own personal purposes or hook it up to use with your online shop.

Hope you like the design!
Thanks for watching.
I am available for new work.For work inquiries
gur.branding@gmail.com

Gurvinder
Gurvinder
Web app, Mobile app,Website, UX/UI
Hire Me

More by Gurvinder

View profile
    • Like