Logotype for GARIPOV Photographer

The task of the project:

To make a bright and stylish logo within the identity of the photographer's personal brand.

The result:

Not a flashy, but at the same time a bright and stylish logo, with elements of designer attributes (the lens in the letter o, as well as the hand that regulates it).

The colors are selected in a blue shade. This way the logo looks more calm, as if opening up trust to the client.

The client was very satisfied with the logo and the work done.

Designer: Dmitry Y. Mardanov.

Behance - https://www.behance.net/dimamardanov

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/marddesign/

Phone - +7 (967) 365-62-56