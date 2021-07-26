Logotype for GARIPOV Photographer

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The task of the project:
To make a bright and stylish logo within the identity of the photographer's personal brand.
The result:
Not a flashy, but at the same time a bright and stylish logo, with elements of designer attributes (the lens in the letter o, as well as the hand that regulates it).
The colors are selected in a blue shade. This way the logo looks more calm, as if opening up trust to the client.
The client was very satisfied with the logo and the work done.
Designer: Dmitry Y. Mardanov.
Behance - https://www.behance.net/dimamardanov
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/marddesign/
Phone - +7 (967) 365-62-56