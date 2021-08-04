PNOĒ UI Animation

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
UI animation for PNOĒ video explainer comparing biological age to the actual age.
PNOĒ likes to measure. Your heart, lung, and cellular fitness, metabolism, and fat-burning efficiency. PNOĒ is an app that uses your metabolic profile to "calibrate" your wearable and hyper-personalize your daily nutrition and workout plan.
We created a video explainer to tell visually whats PNOĒ for, whats it do, and for whom.
This animation is a part of the explainer video.
Similar project? Hit us up on hello@ozero.design and let's work!
