PNOĒ UI Animation

UI animation for PNOĒ video explainer comparing biological age to the actual age.

PNOĒ likes to measure. Your heart, lung, and cellular fitness, metabolism, and fat-burning efficiency. PNOĒ is an app that uses your metabolic profile to "calibrate" your wearable and hyper-personalize your daily nutrition and workout plan.

We created a video explainer to tell visually whats PNOĒ for, whats it do, and for whom.

This animation is a part of the explainer video.

