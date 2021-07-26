Stage — Design Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
From the Archive
↳
-- Circa 2017 --
Stage is an innovative company that captures live concerts in stunning VR, immersing viewers, giving them the best seat in the house.
We created a series of design directions to help launch their platform. This concept created a flexible modularity that could work across any genre and put the artists front and center to evoke the feeling of experiencing a Stage show.