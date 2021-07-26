Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brad Burke
I D O L

Stage — Design Concept

Brad Burke
I D O L
Brad Burke for I D O L
Stage — Design Concept music los angeles design studio creative agency vr visual design ux ui design direction creative direction
From the Archive

-- Circa 2017 --

Stage is an innovative company that captures live concerts in stunning VR, immersing viewers, giving them the best seat in the house.

We created a series of design directions to help launch their platform. This concept created a flexible modularity that could work across any genre and put the artists front and center to evoke the feeling of experiencing a Stage show.

I D O L
I D O L
Brand Acceleration powered by Strategic Design & Development
