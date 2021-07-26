Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Salman Aslam

Landing Page Design For A Software Company

Salman Aslam
Salman Aslam
  • Save
Landing Page Design For A Software Company adobexd ui design ux design web design figma design website design uxui webdesign landingpage app design landing page
Download color palette

This was my first complete landing page design.

Salman Aslam
Salman Aslam

More by Salman Aslam

View profile
    • Like