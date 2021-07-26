Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Soft Colored Icon Set

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Soft Colored Icon Set logo illustration colors set icons support contact visit download adobe figma freebie free website web redliodesings redlio developer designs software
Download color palette

Soft Colored Icon Set

The initial concept to our new Soft colored icon set. Soft colors we love the most.

We welcome any critic and suggestions to improve our quality.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/soft-colored-icon-set

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like