New Role! Head of Design @ Northstar

Humbled to say I'm joining Northstar as their Head of Design, today is my first day!

Financial wellness is so important in today's day and age, but there is limited access to education around money. I believe this should be a fundamental right, and I'm excited to lead design here.

I stumbled across Will Peng (Founder & CEO) as he was just starting Northstar about 4 years ago on the Design Details podcast and have been following the progress since. I'm honored to work alongside Will and the team they've built!

I plan to bring my expertise and full self to this role and do my best to build an inspiring product and hire a stellar design team. Excited to instill the importance of design across the company in all departments, working closely with others to do the best we can each day.

I plan to share processes, struggles, wins, and what I learn in this role as best I can and will be hiring designers in the next few months ✨

Read about our Series A raise and plans moving forward →