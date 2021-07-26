Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Yuda Beauty Products App

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Yuda Beauty Products App requirement visit setup icons logo development desing website figma freebie freebies free redliodesigns redlio idea projects hair beauty mackup
Download color palette

Yuda Beauty Products App

The initial concept to our new App Yuda Beauty Products App. Soft colors we love the most.

We welcome any critic and suggestions to improve our quality.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/yuda-beauty-products-app

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like