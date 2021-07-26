Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hexagon Agency

Pizza.io Mobile

Hexagon Agency
Hexagon Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Pizza.io Mobile mobile web webdesign website landing landingpage crypto bitcoinpizzaday bitcoin pizza flashmob social festival ui
Pizza.io Mobile mobile web webdesign website landing landingpage crypto bitcoinpizzaday bitcoin pizza flashmob social festival ui
Download color palette
  1. 4.png
  2. 5.png

Hello, Dribbblers 🖖

We are coming back with a mobile version of the website pizza.io, which was made with Coingaming—our partners and friends. As we told in the previous shot, pizza.io is the place where crypto-people can share their stories about purchases and other crypto-investments on Bitcoin Pizza Day. We consider this website as an unofficial place to celebrate it.

To read this project history, visit our blog.

🍕

Hex's other works | Hex's blog | Hex's website | Behance | Facebook |

15fb96c7e98033d41699fb2571fa4166
Rebound of
Pizza.io Desktop
By Hexagon Agency
Hexagon Agency
Hexagon Agency
Your swiss-knife partner for digital
Hire Us

More by Hexagon Agency

View profile
    • Like