Pizza.io Mobile

We are coming back with a mobile version of the website pizza.io, which was made with Coingaming—our partners and friends. As we told in the previous shot, pizza.io is the place where crypto-people can share their stories about purchases and other crypto-investments on Bitcoin Pizza Day. We consider this website as an unofficial place to celebrate it.

To read this project history, visit our blog.

