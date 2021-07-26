Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cryptocurrency Futures Dashboard - Kwenta.io

🥉 I am very proud to take the 3rd place in design challenge for Kwenta Decentralized Exchange.

  Note: I reused and enhanced their existing design and created the dashboard for new Futures product.

