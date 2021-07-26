Mohammad Taghizadeh

VOD App

VOD App tv movies app video on demand cinema film interface app design app dark series movies video vod ux ui design
Hey Dribbblers 🔥
VOD template that i designed for an IPTV

Hope you like it 🧡
Art Director & UI/UX Designer
