Anabela

Sustainability Instagram post mock up

Anabela
Anabela
  • Save
Sustainability Instagram post mock up ecology eco sustainable ui facebook social media instagram graphic design design
Download color palette

If it goes to learning better later than never - wanted do some exemplary insta post.
Appreciate all of the feedback.

Assets in use:
https://unblast.com/free-instagram-post-mockup-psd/
as well as photos from pexels (each autor is mentioned above in pictures)

Anabela
Anabela

More by Anabela

View profile
    • Like