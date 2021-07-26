Design unique😲 mobile apps with Mobile–X Figma UI kit

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Figma Android iOS UI kit
20 components, 869 variants, 157 mobile app templates
Mobile-X Figma design system is a cross-compatible & stylish UI kit that fits both iOS / Android apps. Based on iOS specs adopted to 8dp grid. Contains a huge collection of hi-end components with Auto-layout, styled into dark & light themes via Variants. Save time on design with predesigned screens included, which you're free to use as it is or remix & modify.
Product highlights:
• 20 components with 869 variants. Buttons, Inputs, Lists, App bars / Headers, Tab bars / Navigation, Segmented tabs, Calendars, Timepickers, Popovers / Drawers, Charts, Cards, Tables, Snackbars, Sliders, Tooltips, Widgets, Switches, Rating stars and etc. ↔ Auto-layout supported.
• 150+ detailed app templates. Cards, Charts, Date & Time, Dashboards, Data grids, Inputs, Drawers, List items, Product details, Player, Popover menus, Settings, Selection, Start screen ✍ Named, Organized, Dark & Light.
• Fits for Android / iOS / web apps. This kit fits any mobile OS. Based on iOS specs adopted for the 8dp Android grid. No more strange 5, 7, 11, etc. paddings. Fits for Flutter development
• Dark & Light themes considered. Use Figma’s Variants to swap components into the night mode. Each template supported by instance restyled into a dark theme. Modify master screen, then detach, if necessary.
🔗 Visit website
🔒 Preview in Figma
📺 Duplicate free
💳 Pick a license