Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mohammad Taghizadeh

Danaapp e-learning platform

Mohammad Taghizadeh
Mohammad Taghizadeh
Hire Me
  • Save
Danaapp e-learning platform design interface hero landing learning ux dana irancell web design e-learning ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 🔥
Redesigned Dana Irancell e-learning platform
danaapp

Hope you like it 🧡
Press "L" on your keyboard for like 😍

Instagram: mad.tgz

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Mohammad Taghizadeh
Mohammad Taghizadeh
Art Director & UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Mohammad Taghizadeh

View profile
    • Like