Story Maker, Story Editor, Story Template & Art

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=storymaker.storyeditor.storycreator

Story Lab is an Instagram stories editor and a designlab that offers 700+ ig story and 500+ feed templates to help you create beautiful ig collage layouts and stories for Instagram story create. Unique instastory and ig post will be made with templates, or can be made on empty canva and you can customize it with insta story style filter and overlay, text, stickers, brush. Using Story Lab, it is super easy to design amazing Instagram stories edit, insta posts and even ig highlight cover icons and logo for Instagram, Twitter, WhatsApp and Snapchat.

#infiappsolution8

#classycover8

#storymaker8

#videomaker8

#trending #viral #love #instagram #tiktok