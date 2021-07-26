Logo & Packaging Design for Josi

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi guys!
This is a project that I did for josi.vn, including brand identity and product packaging. Josi is a brand in Vietnam, specializing in providing 100% pure and organic juices, with an eco-friendly spirit. Products are geared towards recyclable packaging.
Hope you guys enjoy the way I build brands for clients and don't forget to hit the heart button if you like it and follow me on my upcoming projects, thanks.
_______
Contact for work: luis.vesto@gmail.com
Follow me on: Behance & Instagram