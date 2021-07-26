Logo & Packaging Design for Josi

Hi guys!

This is a project that I did for josi.vn, including brand identity and product packaging. Josi is a brand in Vietnam, specializing in providing 100% pure and organic juices, with an eco-friendly spirit. Products are geared towards recyclable packaging.

Hope you guys enjoy the way I build brands for clients

