Abdurrahman Sanni

Copywrite

Abdurrahman Sanni
Abdurrahman Sanni
  • Save
Copywrite motivvchallenge copywriting
Download color palette

#motivvchallenge

Defining Problem:
Hello I’m Jake, I organized a workshop last year on Copywriting. The time for me to organize another one is here but I don’t want what happened last year to repeat itself. I wasn’t able to pass the information about this workshop so well and it affected the attendance.

Task:
I need you to create a compelling graphic design for this year’s workshop. The event will be held for 5 days, from Monday 13th July - Friday 16th July, 2021.
For now, I just need to create an awareness for people to anticipate. The theme for this year’s workshop is “COPYWRITE”

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Abdurrahman Sanni
Abdurrahman Sanni

More by Abdurrahman Sanni

View profile
    • Like