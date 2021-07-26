🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
#motivvchallenge
Defining Problem:
Hello I’m Jake, I organized a workshop last year on Copywriting. The time for me to organize another one is here but I don’t want what happened last year to repeat itself. I wasn’t able to pass the information about this workshop so well and it affected the attendance.
Task:
I need you to create a compelling graphic design for this year’s workshop. The event will be held for 5 days, from Monday 13th July - Friday 16th July, 2021.
For now, I just need to create an awareness for people to anticipate. The theme for this year’s workshop is “COPYWRITE”