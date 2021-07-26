#motivvchallenge

Defining Problem:

Hello I’m Jake, I organized a workshop last year on Copywriting. The time for me to organize another one is here but I don’t want what happened last year to repeat itself. I wasn’t able to pass the information about this workshop so well and it affected the attendance.

Task:

I need you to create a compelling graphic design for this year’s workshop. The event will be held for 5 days, from Monday 13th July - Friday 16th July, 2021.

For now, I just need to create an awareness for people to anticipate. The theme for this year’s workshop is “COPYWRITE”