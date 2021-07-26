Dagruel is script tattoo style font includes uppercase letters, numerals, a large range of punctuation and accented. Professional script font with tattoo style for your logo lettering, shirt design, logo tattoo studio, tattoo design, branding, tagline, with EXTRA swash vector

for purchasing this font, click this link:

https://fontbundles.net/brightone-art/1490825-dagruel-tattoo-lettering-font#gtmPos=1>mList=14