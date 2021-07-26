Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Cinemat Movie Platform Design

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Cinemat Movie Platform Design redliodesings redlio poster figma contact web freebie free developer desingner ux ui cinema movies ticket booking system
Download color palette

Cinemat Movie Platform Design

Concept of Cinemat Movie Platform Design. Soft colors and transparency we love the most!

We welcome any critic and suggestions to improve our quality.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/cinemat-movie-platform-design

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like