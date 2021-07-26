Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Salman Aslam

Website Design for a University.

Salman Aslam
Salman Aslam
  • Save
Website Design for a University. college school education hero section design web design college website university website university educational institute
Download color palette

This is a hero section design for the university in which I study currently. Our website of the university was a little be outdated also there was no hero section of the website can you imagine a website without a hero section starting with a section of cantine vacancy. Well, that bothered me, so I redesign the website. And this is the concept of the hero section

Salman Aslam
Salman Aslam

More by Salman Aslam

View profile
    • Like