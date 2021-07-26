Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 28: Hip Clothing Store Logo

Daily Logo Challenge Day 28: Hip Clothing Store Logo graphic design animal cat logo daily logo challenge cat icon vector typography branding logo illustration flat design
👖🪡 Day 28 of the #dailylogochallenge 🐈‍⬛

✍🏼 Hip Clothing Store logo with the name ‘Plain Threads’.

Inspired by my own pet cool cat Marty, I decided to make him the mascot of my fictional clothing store.

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

