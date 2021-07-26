Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Product Photo Editing

product editing product photoshop editing
Replicated the stones on each side of the hair band after removing the hand and backdrop for the image. Looks more of a professional shot in the After Image.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
