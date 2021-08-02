Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
PNOĒ Animation

Here is a motion in a motion O0 did for PNOĒ.

PNOĒ likes to measure. Your heart, lung, and cellular fitness, metabolism, and fat-burning efficiency. PNOĒ is an app that uses your metabolic profile to "calibrate" your wearable and hyper-personalize your daily nutrition and workout plan.

We created a video explainer to tell visually whats PNOĒ for, whats it do, and for whom.

This animation is a part of the explainer video.

Similar project? Hit us up on hello@ozero.design and let's work!

Full-stack cloud design studio
