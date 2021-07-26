Andy Edwards

Dancing Dude

Dancing Dude poster style characterdesign dancing illustrative skillshare character texture procreate illustration
Trying out some new illustrative styles.

This was from a SkillShare lesson by @jaromvogel using Procreate.

