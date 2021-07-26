Blueberry Cereal Packaging Design

Creative #cereal #packaging #design.

Following @auladbejoy for more inspiration.

If you need Complete Branding services to meet all your Brands requirements.

Drop-in a message and I’d be Happy to Help! 📨✌🏻 .

.

.

#branding #brand #design #designer #identitydesign #designinspo #dailydesign #designinspiration #brandingagency #worldbranddesign #thebrandingcollective #beautyandwellness #blackownedbusiness #designfeed #thedesignfix #logo #minimal #dailyminimal #logoinspo #retail #haircare #atlanta #packaging #packagedesign