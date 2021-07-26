Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abhishek Gupta

ParkingSlot Dashboard

Abhishek Gupta
Abhishek Gupta
  • Save
ParkingSlot Dashboard webdesign managementdashboard parkingapp uxdesign uidesign dashboard
Download color palette

Hello Guys!
Created the dashboard screen for Manage Parking in the mall.
Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects abhishekraj031@gmail.com
whatsapp- +91-7838224516

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Abhishek Gupta
Abhishek Gupta

More by Abhishek Gupta

View profile
    • Like