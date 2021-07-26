🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
File Folder Setting icons
Concept of File Folder Setting icons. Soft colors and transparency we love the most!
We welcome any critic and suggestions to improve our quality.
Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com
Please Like, Share, and Comment!
Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/file-folder-setting-icons
Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.