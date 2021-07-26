Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
fahmi Auliya

HealHome - Exploration

fahmi Auliya
fahmi Auliya
  • Save
HealHome - Exploration trend uiux designer user interface designer design ui website amazing ui design modern design blue ui designer user interface design modern clean exploration landing page health doctor website
Download color palette

my exploration to create an Landing Page Design, if there are suggestions, criticisms or things related to this please contact

Email : Fahmiauliyarohman@gmail.com

Image : https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/smiling-asian-male-doctor-pointing-upwards_4010419.htm#page=1&query=doctor&position=1

Icon : https://www.figma.com/file/L3dY3ECwn69w5wGA162Hxy/Remix-Icons-for-Figma-Community

fahmi Auliya
fahmi Auliya

More by fahmi Auliya

View profile
    • Like