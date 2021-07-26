Oliver Wilcox

Plantasia - plant shop/guide app.

Plantasia - plant shop/guide app.
Plantasia is an app designed for plant lovers. Using vibrant colours which reflect plants themselves. This app was shown to plant lovers all around the uk to ensure widespread appeal.

