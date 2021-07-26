Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Udochi Kaduru

E-commerce Mobile Web

Udochi Kaduru
Udochi Kaduru
  • Save
E-commerce Mobile Web web bags product page ui web mobile fashion products ecommerce
Download color palette

Hi Dribbble Family!

Some screens from the fashion online store i'm working on. I tried to make this modern, minimalist, and easy to use.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Udochi Kaduru
Udochi Kaduru

More by Udochi Kaduru

View profile
    • Like