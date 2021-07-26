Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Peace Sign

Peace Sign hippie peace handsign animated gif animation 2d gesture design 3d animation
A personal project, i made, about hand sign and along with the culture around it.
Hand Sign Series No. 3 Peace sign and Hippie Culture.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
