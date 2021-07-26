🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
My vision is to expand the market by adding varieties to the types of drinks, and focusing on the female market showing class and elegance.
Add the brand in social networks but in fashion influencers with different and representative drinks, establishing the brand as something more interesting.
Likewise, promote the brand in the delivery App, to expand the product's distribution network and make it more accessible to the general public, achieving an alliance not only with franchises of physical establishments but with digital apps such as Uber Eats, Orders ya , among others
In short, it is a simple proposal that is aimed at adding potential clients and visualizing other distribution structures