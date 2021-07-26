Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Safe House app redesign

Safe House app redesign
The Safe House application, which I use every day to open the door of my house, haunted my eyes and hands for a long time) Here is the concept of its redesign. The most important function is to open the door quickly on the go, but you always have to reach far with your finger (6.5" screen). And also, instead of two screens, now useful functions fit on one.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
