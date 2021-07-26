Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
AppKit - Restaurant / Food App Mobile Template - Bootstrap

AppKit - Restaurant / Food App Mobile Template - Bootstrap bistro app food website card design card layout glass effect restaurant app branding design android ios mobile ui food ui food app design delivery app application app app ui food app
🍔 AppKit for Food Apps. Mobile Websites or PWAs! It's the perfect choice 👉 https://1.envato.market/mgz6eO

AppKit's restaurant pack provides all pages you need for your project:

- 3 Homepage Styles
- Product List & Grid
- 2 Order Styles
- 2 Product Page Designs
- 3 Menu Styles
- Food Cards

And more! Combine AppKit's restaurant pages with other ones to obtain the outcome you need!

