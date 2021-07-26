Beauty-Alt: JENNIFER

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
BEAUTY, EMPOWERED - A series celebrating diversity, individuality, strength and resilience. This was a fun collaboration and reminds us that people can surprise us.
Meet Jennifer!
“I am first and foremost a Mom to my two amazing little boys. They light up my world and give me the motivation to get up every morning and do my best. I grew up with a physical disability and dealt a lot with body image issues and feeling like I had to blend in. There weren’t people “like me” anywhere in the media in magazines or on television. That’s why I’m so passionate about putting myself out there and being vulnerable. I want to raise my children to believe so much in themselves that they embrace their differences and understand the beauty in being uniquely yourself.”
Art Direction/Illustration: Xavier Paul
Photographer: Claudia Paul
Hair/Makup: Virna Aacosta
Model: Abby Asani
Model agency: Zebedee Talent