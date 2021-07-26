Beauty-Alt: JENNIFER

BEAUTY, EMPOWERED - A series celebrating diversity, individuality, strength and resilience. This was a fun collaboration and reminds us that people can surprise us.

Meet Jennifer!

“I am first and foremost a Mom to my two amazing little boys. They light up my world and give me the motivation to get up every morning and do my best. I grew up with a physical disability and dealt a lot with body image issues and feeling like I had to blend in. There weren’t people “like me” anywhere in the media in magazines or on television. That’s why I’m so passionate about putting myself out there and being vulnerable. I want to raise my children to believe so much in themselves that they embrace their differences and understand the beauty in being uniquely yourself.”

Art Direction/Illustration: Xavier Paul

Photographer: Claudia Paul

Hair/Makup: Virna Aacosta

Model: Abby Asani

Model agency: Zebedee Talent