Diamond experiment illustration graphic design gravit designer rainbow jewel diamond
This was pretty easy to make, took about 30 mins to make it then another 20 to do the colours.
Had so many of different versions of this but I like this one the most.
I might post the clear version of this if I feel like it lol

