Concerts Ticket Booking Mobile UI Kit

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Concerts ticket booking mobile app ui design set made with @Adobe XD!
What do you think about this design style??
Please comment below
Do you need help creating a similar one for your project?
Send me message: ?? shazibfarooq@gmail.com
OR Place order on
Fiverr
OR Connect with me on:
Behance